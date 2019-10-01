How to get the Mida Multi-Tool exotic scout rifle in Destiny 2 New Light

You can’t rely on exotic engrams alone to finish your Destiny 2 collection. You’ve got to get out there and quest to obtain some exotics, including the Mida Multi-Tool, an exotic scout rifle originally seen in Destiny 1.

As is the case with Sturm and the Rat King, you may have to complete several quests and challenges to obtain the Mida Multi-Tool - now that everything has changed with New Light, it's currently unknown how free-to-pplay players can pick up this long-range beast.

Mida was an absolute monster in Destiny 1 and hasn’t aged a day. Its unique perks dramatically increase your movement speed and keep your radar active while scoped in, making it a strong choice for PvP and PvE alike. On top of that, quest exotics always drop well above your current level and represent a substantial power boost. That being said, let’s run through how to unlock the Mida Multi-Tool.

The first step for all Destiny 2 quest exotics used to be simple: complete the story and reach level 20. Now that Destiny 2 New Light is allowing players in for free, we'll have to wait and see whether you need to complete the main story. Here's how things used to work pre-New Light and Shadowkeep:

Head to the European Dead Zone and clear the ‘Enhance’ quest chain located northwest of EDZ vendor Devrim Kay, which involves hunting down glowing Fallen and ends with a big servitor. It’s a multi-part quest, but just follow the blue markers and you’ll reach the end quickly.

Complete Enhance will reward you with the Mida Mini-Tool, a legendary submachine gun which grants a speed boost when you also have the Mida Multi-Tool equipped. But be careful: at the time of writing, there’s a known bug that can void your quest progress if you don’t have an open energy weapon slot to receive the Mida Mini. (Note: Once you unlock it, you can buy more Mida Minis from Devrim.)

Bring your Mida Mini to Banshee-44, the Exo gunsmith located at the Tower, and he’ll give you ‘Sight, Shoot, Repeat’, a legendary item which takes up a kinetic weapon slot. This is the exotic quest proper, which has three steps:

Step one

Using a scout rifle, eliminate 50 enemies with precision headshots, and eliminate multiple (three) enemies without reloading, 25 times. The second objective refers to 25 multi-kills, meaning you’ll technically kill 75-ish individual enemies. The trick here is to reload after getting three kills. Getting additional kills won’t contribute to that magazine’s multi-kill count. Any scout rifle will do, though one with a large magazine will make this step easier. You can complete both objectives in any activity on any planet.

Step two

Return to the gunsmith and he’ll give you ‘Under the Hood’. To clear this step, you have to dismantle five rare or legendary scout rifles. You cannot buy these from a vendor, but you can receive them from faction packages. Completing Lost Sectors is a fast way to earn rare weapons, but you can do virtually anything. This step just comes down to RNG. So if you’re reading this ahead of time, be sure to save up scout rifles. (And while you’re at it, save up legendary and exotic engrams for the Sturm quest.)

Step three

Visit the gunsmith once more and he’ll give you ‘The Fall Will Kill You’. To clear this step, get 50 midair submachine kills. This step is easiest for Dawnblade Warlocks, but any class can knock it out by jumping over weak enemies like Fallen dregs and shanks. Notably, you only have to deal the killing blow with a submachine gun, and you do not have to use the Mida Mini-Tool for this step. (But why wouldn’t you?)

Go back to the Gunsmith and voila! You’re the proud owner of a powerhouse pair. Both Midas are well-rounded, top-shelf weapons that will serve you well in all activities.