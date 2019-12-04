Dell's G7 17 gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is just $1,049 right now

Even during the height of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal madness, gaming laptops with Nvidia's RTX 2060 rarely dropped as low as $1,000. However, one of Dell's laptops with that GPU is now on sale for $1,049.00 at Walmart, a savings of $150 from the original MSRP and one of the best prices we've ever seen for an RTX 2060 laptop.

This Dell G7 17 has a 4-core/8-thread Intel Core i5-9300H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card (not the Max-Q version, thankfully), 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive. The screen is a large 17.3-inch 144Hz IPS panel, with a resolution of 1920x1080.

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for an RTX 2060 laptop, though the large physical size (to accommodate the 17-inch screen) might not be for everyone. It's also disappointing to see the small SDD+large HDD combo, instead of simply having a large SSD, but that appears to be the only 'catch' to this model.

On the bright side, the Dell G7 is easily serviceable, so you can swap in a higher-capacity NVMe SSD down the road if you need more quick storage. The hard drive can also be easily replaced with a SATA-based SSD, or a larger HDD. You have plenty of upgrade options—and you can check the best storage sales at our SSD deals roundup.