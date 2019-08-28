Dell's G3 gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is down to $850

There have been plenty of great deals on gaming laptops over the past few weeks, but if you're still on the fence, this one might change your mind. One of Dell's (early) Labor Day sales is a G3 15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card for $999.59 ($170.40 off). However, Dell is also throwing in a $150 prepaid VISA gift card, which makes the total package just $849.59.

The model on offer has a 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB graphics card. The screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, so colors should be bright and vivid.

The hardware in the Dell G7 should be enough for just about every game you can throw at it, though you might have to lower graphical settings on large open-world titles. The 'Max-Q' label means this laptop uses a more power-efficient version of the GTX 1660 Ti, but the card should only perform slightly worse than the regular laptop version.

