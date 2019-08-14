MSI's gaming laptop with a 120Hz screen and GTX 1660 Ti is down to $1,029

(Image credit: MSI)

Earlier this week, Dell's G3 15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card dropped below $900. That sale is still live, but if you're looking for something a bit more powerful, one version of the MSI GL63 gaming laptop is now $1,029.99 on Newegg. That's only a $20 discount from the usual price, but it was already a great value for the components inside, and there's an additional $50 rebate if you want to try your luck.

This specific model has an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for storage. The screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p "IPS-Level" panel that operates at 120Hz. Connectivity options include two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A connector, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, an SD card reader, and headphone/microphone jacks.

The MSI GL63 is $130 more than the Dell laptop we previously covered, but it offers a 120Hz screen instead of just 60Hz, and it appears to use the regular laptop version of the GTX 1660 Ti instead of the lower-power 'Max-Q' variant (at least according to reviews).

The $20 discount isn't much at all, but this is still one of the cheapest laptops with a GTX 1660 Ti currently available, and previous versions of the GL63 (with older hardware) have been very well-received. There's also a mail-in rebate that can drop another $50, but MSI generally has a mixed track record with actually sending the money back.

