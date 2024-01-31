Death Stranding 2: On the Beach isn't coming until 2025

Kojima Productions just debuted a nearly 10 minute trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach during Sony's January State of Play livestream, and as usual with a Kojima game, there's a lot to say about it. But the most pressing question, as ever, is: When can we play it?

As of today, we have half an answer for that one: Not this year.

Death Stranding 2 is due in 2025, the trailer revealed, though with no more detail to go on than the year, and no indication of whether Death Stranding 2 will come to PC.

Based on past precedent and Sony's continued trend towards putting all of its first-party games on PC, it seems almost certain that On the Beach will hit PC at some point. But right now it's only announced for PS5, and that 2025 window could potentially mean we won't see the game arrive on Steam until sometime in 2026.

Death Stranding originally launched in November 2019, but took a full eight months to land on PC, in July 2020. The wait was worth it, however, as Death Stranding had an excellent PC port and was an early example of how effective Nvidia's DLSS technology could be. A later 2021 Director's Cut release of the game took slightly less time, at six months, to arrive on PC after it debuted on PS5.

Death Stranding 2's broad 2025 release window wasn't the only news Kojima had to share during the State of Play livestream. The game creator popped up at the end of the stream to announce that he's working with PlayStation on a brand new "next-generation action espionage game" that will begin development in earnest after Death Stranding 2 is finished.