Dean Hall starts recruiting for new game studio RocketWerkz

Looking for programmers, artists, etc... for my new studio @RocketWerkz. These roles initially based Dunedin, NZ. Email yolo@rocketwerkz.comDecember 9, 2014

With that tweet, it seems, Dean "Rocket" Hall is officially announcing the start of his post-DayZ career. Hall revealed his planned departure from Bohemia back in February, stating that he wanted to step down as the DayZ lead by the end of the year.

His new development studio is based in New Zealand, and has a website. It is blank.

DayZ, meanwhile, is still in full production—most recently releasing a road-map for future updates and a cannibalistic update.

Until Hall announces the team's first project, all I can say is: Yolo? Really?