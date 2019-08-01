Darksiders is getting a very expensive board game

Darksiders is getting a board game spin-off, but you'll need to get Darksiders Genesis, specifically the extremely expensive Nephilim Edition, if you want to fight your way through dungeons as one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse. It'll set you back £350/$380.

Darksiders: The Forbidden Land is a co-op dungeon crawler that units the Horsemen for the first time, pitting them against The Jailer and a horde of monsters across a 19-level campaign. The minis look amazing, and they're pre-painted, too. Painting is one of the best parts of tabletop gaming, but sometimes you just can't be arsed. I already give up too many nights to Warhammer.

All your actions will be determined by cards, which don't refresh. If your deck is empty, you're dead. Or whatever happens to Horsemen when it's game over. While the four Horsemen play together, there's room for a fifth player: the GM. That's who controls the monsters, but it's possible to play without one.

Inside the box, you'll get 61 pre-painted miniatures and 423 cards, so it looks like you'll be able to stretch these adventures out for a while. You can take a look at the contents here. It's a shame it's exclusive to the pricey Nephilim Edition, as it seems like a full-featured tabletop romp that a lot of effort has gone into.

Actually, I really can't fit another box in my wardrobe. Maybe this is for the best.

Darksiders Genesis is due out later this year.