Dark Souls 3 system requirements revealed

Back in November, we learned that Dark Souls 3 will get not just one, but two separate, swanky collector's editions. Earlier this month came confirmation of the release date. And now, with the announcement of the system requirements, the triumvirate is complete.
The "You Died" spec:
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: AMD® A8 3870 3,6 Ghz or Intel® Core ™ i3 2100 3.1Ghz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 465 / ATI Radeon TM HD 6870
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 sound device
The "You Died, But That's a Pretty Nice PC You've Got There" spec:
- OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: AMD® FX 8150 3.6 GHz or Intel® Core™ i7 2600 3.4 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750, ATI Radeon™ HD 7850
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 sound device
Dark Souls 3 will be out on April 12, 2016, which gives you plenty of time to upgrade your system in preparation for "You Died," and also to read our Dark Souls 3 hands-on from August, in which Wes found the game to be "more of the same," but not necessarily in a bad way. Also, he died.