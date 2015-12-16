Dark Souls 3 system requirements revealed

Back in November, we learned that Dark Souls 3 will get not just one, but two separate, swanky collector's editions. Earlier this month came confirmation of the release date. And now, with the announcement of the system requirements, the triumvirate is complete.

The "You Died" spec:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

The "You Died, But That's a Pretty Nice PC You've Got There" spec:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

Dark Souls 3 will be out on April 12, 2016, which gives you plenty of time to upgrade your system in preparation for "You Died," and also to read our Dark Souls 3 hands-on from August, in which Wes found the game to be "more of the same," but not necessarily in a bad way. Also, he died.