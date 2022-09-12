How to get the Edgerunners jacket in Cyberpunk 2077

The Edgerunners jacket is a fun little crossover that update 1.6 (opens in new tab) added to Cyberpunk 2077, and if you've been watching the new Netflix series, you might very well recognise it. This armor piece is styled after the jacket that David Martinez wears in the new Edgerunners anime. If you want his look, or just really like the colour yellow, you might want to grab it for yourself.

The only drawback is that you'll have to complete a little quest to earn it. That said, just like getting Nibbles (opens in new tab), it's pretty easy to finish this one quick. So, here's how to start the Over the Edge quest in Cyberpunk 2077 and get the Edgerunners jacket for yourself.

How to start the Over the Edge quest

The quest begins at Megabuilding H4. You can tell the alley by the green symbol. After you speak to El Capitan and wait, Falco will message you.

In order to get David's Jacket, you're going to have to complete the new Over the Edge quest that was added in update 1.6. Head to Megabuilding H4 in Arroyo, in the Santo Domingo district, and look for the little side job icon on the map. This should lead you down an alley with a green symbol painted on the wall and a trash can with a brain dance in it. Use the brain dance and you'll see a brief clip from the Edgerunners series.

The next bit is pretty simple; you've just got to text Muamar "El Capitan" Reyes, who'll tell you a little more about David Martinez and ask you to wait while they gather some info. Just skip time for a day or two and Falco will send you a message. He'll tell you that David's crew has disbanded, but that he's left you a little gift with El Capitan.

Where to find David's Jacket

The jacket is found at the Badlands Dam. I hope you like yellow.

After you've spoken to Falco, you'll get a quest marker telling you to head to the Badlands Dam, where you'll find El Capitan. You don't have to speak to them, just head on over to the wall and you can grab David's Jacket from the case. It's not especially great, but it does have some good mods if you like hitting stuff.