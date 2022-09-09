How to get Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077 and take cat pics

Snapping cat pics of Nibbles is probably one of the funnest additions in the Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update (opens in new tab), even among all the fancy new weapons, and the vast array of in-game improvements. After all, who doesn't love a good pet pic? The recent update lets you add Nibbles as a character during photo mode, posing her alongside V anywhere in Night City.

However, if you want to capture your perfect folio of feline screenshots, you're first going to have to unlock Nibbles in-game first. She lives pretty close to home, but if you spent most of the game out and about in Night City, you may have missed her. Here's how to get Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077 and add her to photo mode.

How to get Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077

Image 1 of 2 You can find Nibble's bowl by a trash can near V's apartment (Image credit: CD Projekt ) Image 1 of 2 Once you grab Nibbles, she'll appear in a basket in V's apartment (Image credit: CD Projekt ) Image 1 of 2

Before you can snap pics of your cat friend, you're first going to have to go out into the world to find her. Luckily, she lives close to home. Head out of your apartment in Megabuilding H10, turn left, walk down the corridor, then turn right at the end. You'll find a trash can with a datashard inside called "FEED TEH CAT", which will tell you about a neighbourhood feline who has a particular taste for chicken.

In order to get Nibbles to appear, you're going to need to get some cat food. You can buy this from food vendors throughout the city, or you can get it from a few guaranteed locations, such as the Arasaka Industrial Estate warehouse, or in Randy's trailer in The Hunt gig with River Ward. Once you've got the food, head back to the trash can and put it in Nibble's bowl.

Go to your apartment, skip time, and Nibbles will appear by the bowl. Now all you have to do is pick the cat up and she'll become a permanent resident of your apartment.

How to make Nibbles appear in Photo Mode

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Now you've got Nibbles, you can add her as an extra while taking screens anywhere in Night City. Open photo mode by pressing N, and then cycle across to 'Pose'. Change the character to 'Nibbles' and cycle 'Character Visible' to on. This will make the kitty appear and give you the option to change her pose and positioning so you can snap your ideal screen.

If you want both V and Nibbles in the photo, you should probably pose V first, then add Nibbles after.