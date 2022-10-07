Where to find Rebecca's shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077

Rebecca's shotgun is one of the best easter eggs added in the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners update, and it's great if you want to roleplay her or just use it to kill stuff in her name. While you have to complete a little quest in order to wear David's jacket (opens in new tab) from the series, Rebecca's shotgun is a lot easier to find by comparison, and it's a decent gun.

Guts is a power shotgun that deals chemical damage and fires additional ricochet projectiles, meaning it can decimate enemies. In fact, using it to kill Adam Smasher has become a bit of a community obsession. If you're currently on an Edgerunners kick, you might want to also grab a Sandevistan (opens in new tab) while you're at it. In this guide, I'll explain where to find Rebecca's shotgun in Night city so you can cause some carnage.

Cyberpunk 2077 Rebecca's shotgun location

Image 1 of 3 You can find Guts in the Corpo Plaza (Image credit: CD Projekt Red ) These three monks mark where to look (Image credit: CD Projekt Red ) Guts is hidden in a bush behind the monks (Image credit: CD Projekt Red )

If you've watched Edgerunners, the location of Rebecca's shotgun kind of makes sense. Here's where you need to go in order to grab it:

Head to the Arasaka Tower fast travel point at the Corpo Plaza in the city centre

Go right until you spot the 25/7 store, then head right up every flight of stairs

Jump over the hedge and cut across the glass roof in the middle of the memorial to the other side

To your right you should see three meditating monks

Go behind them and search the bushes

You'll spy the orange icon for Rebecca's shotgun on the right side