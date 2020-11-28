Cyber Monday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: the best prices on PC gaming's prime inputs

With Black Friday behind us, we now look ahead into more deals heading into Cyber Monday and the following week. A lot of online retailers take advantage of this week by basically discounting anything that isn't nailed down to clear stock. This means there will an obscene amount of mediocre Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals. Thankfully, you've got us sifting through the dirt to find you nuggets of gold to make sure you don't spend your holiday bonus on garbage.
Corsair's excellent K95 is $70 off right now on Amazon, which we would recommend to anyone looking for a softer sounding mechanical keyboard. Though if you want a keyboard that's a little more elegant, the Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate seems like something Tolstoy would use. He seems like he would have been a PC gamer.
Here are the best keyboard and mice deals we've found so far:
Cyber Monday keyboard deals
Das Keyboard 4 Professional | Cherry MX Blue | Wired |
$169 $135.20 at Das Keyboard
A stylish, simple keyboard says, "I game in the evenings and write postmodern poetry in the mornings." Available with Cherry MX Blue or Cherry MX Brown switches.View Deal
Corsair K95 Platinum | Cherry MX Brown | Wired | Full-sized |
$199.99 $129.99 on Amazon (save $70)
This is our favorite mechanical keyboard for its mix of productivity and gaming features. On the gaming side, it's got RGBs and programmable macro keys. On the productivity side, it's got some nice media controls, USB passthrough, and tactile Cherry MX Brown switches, which won't be to everyone's taste, as they are softer and quieter than Reds and Blues.View Deal
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 | Cherry MX Brown | Wired | Full-sized |
$159.98 $109.99 on Amazon (save $50)
Another good Corsair keyboard, if you're looking to spend a little less. It comes with MX brown switches too, but the Cherry MX red model is also 25% off right now.View Deal
Cyber Monday mouse deals
Razer Naga Trinity | Wired | 16,000 DPI |
$99.99 $69.99 on Amazon
Another quality Razer mouse, this one is geared toward RPG, MMO, and MOBA players with its swappable button panels. It's a lot of mouse, but if you like having loads of customizable buttons more than the sleek simplicity of the Deathadder, give it a look.View Deal
Razer Deathadder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI |
$69.99 $49.99 on Amazon (save $20)
This is our favorite gaming mouse for most right-handed people. It's light, and its tracking is flawless. It's got two buttons on the top, a quiet but tactile scroll wheel, and two thumb buttons. Boom. That's a mouse. The current price is as cheap as we've ever seen the V2 model on Amazon.View Deal
Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,000 DPI|
$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
One of our favorite wireless mice, especially if you have bigger hands. It's a pricey one at $150 normally, but since the start of November, it's been a more reasonable, if still not cheap, $100. A great pick, but if you don't care about wireless, grab the much cheaper wired version below.View Deal
Logitech G502 Hero | Wired | 25,600 DPI|
$79.99 $39.99 at Amazon
The wired version of the Logitech mouse above for $40 is a good deal. It doesn't really sell for list price but does go for nearly $50.View Deal
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed|
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Yet another Razer mouse. The Basilisk is a bit like a more asymmetrical Deathadder, and it's wireless. It's discounted fairly often, but does sell for $45 to $54 most of the time, so this is a good deal.View Deal
Roccat Kone AMIO | Wired | 16,000 DPI |
$79.50 $49.99 on Amazon (save $29.51)
Like the DeathAdder, this stylish German mouse doesn't go overboard with the buttons: There are only three programmable buttons and five profile slots, but the ergonomics are great, and it looks good. It usually goes for $70, so you're getting a real deal here.View Deal
Logitech MX518 | 16,000 DPI | 8 buttons | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Logitech resurrected the MX518 in 2019, eight years after production of the original was halted. It's not the flashiest mouse in the world, but it's one of the best. The MX518 is built in Logitech's 16,000 DPI Hero sensor, supports five unique profiles in internal memory, and feels fantastic.View Deal