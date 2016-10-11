Cuphead, the old-school cartoon-platformer, has been delayed to mid-2017

Cuphead is a "retro cartoon platformer" of a different sort: Not retro as in blocky and pixelated, as is usually the case with videogames, but rather in the way it's styled after the old cartoons of the 1930s and '40s. A pair of gameplay trailers released in the summer—one here, and the other here—showcased its stunning style, and the addition of proper platforming came as a relief to both Shaun and Tom, who were a bit cool on the idea of a straight-up boss rush.

Unfortunately, word has come out of Studio MDHR that the game will miss its planned 2016 release by quite a margin. "We wanted to finish our game 80 years after 1936 but it will now be 81," studio co-founder Chad Moldenhauer wrote. "Throughout this year we discussed reducing the scope to make a 2016 release, but we made the difficult decision to delay the launch in order to ship with our vision intact."

Cuphead is now expected to be ready for release in mid-2017.