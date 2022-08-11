Here's when Cult of the Lamb unlocks in your timezone

The Cult of the Lamb release is upon us; the time is nigh to gather your cult of cutesy followers and fight the false prophets infesting the woods for dominance. "This is Animal Crossing if Tom Nook craved power instead of money" is what we called it in our Cult of the Lamb review (opens in new tab), and to be honest, that sounds pretty fun.

So what time can you expect to play? In this Cult of the Lamb release guide, I'll go through the Steam launch times for each region, so scroll down for more details. If you're eager to get a headstart on founding your furry cult, see our followers (opens in new tab), doctrines (opens in new tab), or our Cult of the Lamb tips (opens in new tab) guides.

Cult of the Lamb release times

The Cult of the Lamb release date for most regions is August 11, with the exception of Oceania, who'll be able to play on the 12th. Here's the full list of times for when you can expect to play on Steam:

UK: 3 pm BST

3 pm BST Europe: 4 pm CEST

4 pm CEST US East Coast: 10 am EST

10 am EST US West Coast: 7 am PST

7 am PST Australia: 12 am AEST (August 12)

12 am AEST (August 12) New Zealand: 2 am NZST (August 12)