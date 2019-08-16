CS:GO update log: Every recent CS:GO patch

Seven years and counting, CS:GO updates are still dropping. In 2019, CS:GO is going strong with map updates, new events, and balancing changes. Last year brought the biggest update to Counter-Strike in recent history, Danger Zone, a surprise battle royale mode for up to 16 players. While we haven't seen an update of that size since, Valve is still rolling out map tweaks, fixes, and new items and challenges themed around competitive events.

Here's a log of the most recent CS:GO patches.

Berlin 2019

The “Berlin 2019 Viewer Pass” and the “Berlin 2019 Viewer Pass + 3 Souvenir Tokens” are now available for purchase. 50% of the proceeds go to the players and organizations taking part in the StarLadder Berlin Major.

With a Viewer Pass, you’ll get:

An upgradable Berlin 2019 Event Coin.

Access to the Berlin Pick’Em Challenge.

Unlimited team graffiti for the duration of the event.

Steam.tv team flair.

Access to Berlin 2019 Souvenir Packages.

All-new Viewer Pass Missions.

Ability to purchase additional Souvenir Tokens.

Team and player autograph stickers are available for purchase.

Misc

Improved calculation of client packets processing time to account for dedicated server systems where clock can jump backwards.

Optimized client-side processing when kills are scored with StatTrak weapons.

Maps

Breach has been updated to the latest Workshop version

Misc

Added support for displaying Berlin 2019 Minor play-off matches in-game.

Fixed the events lister showing two rows for events that were both favorited and featured.

Adjusted HE grenade collision hull to reduce rolling when dropped.

Maps

Workout:

Retextured the pool area so its a lot brighter

Made movement in the pool area smoother

Pushed the hostage rescue zone further forward

Added CT sided cover to the basketball court

Made the entire kids zone area much brighter

Updated some textures and meshes throughout the map

Due to customer complaints, homebrew coffee have added some bins

Stopped players being able to slide up the horse at T side stadium entrance

Fixed mesh clipping issue at the ice cream stand

Ruby:

Overall layout tweaks

Dust 2:

The anniversary celebration has ended

The latest update has some fixed for Dust 2, the retro map Valve added to CS:GO to celebrate 20 years of Counter-Strike. Full patch notes are below.

[MISC]

Fixed in-game blog sometimes not showing the most recent content.

Fixed missing CSM on some materials in OpenGL.

Fixed grass height bug on Linux.

[MAPS]

Dust 2

Fixed spawn priorities.

Fixed pixelwalk in retro version.

Added navmesh names for retro version.

June 18, 2019

[20TH ANNIVERSARY]

Celebrate 20 years of Counter-Strike with a retro version of Dust 2, currently available in the Casual Dust II map group.

The Chicken Capsule is now available for purchase in-game.

[GAMEPLAY]

Adjustments to the AUG to bring its utility more in line with other rifles.

Slightly reduced rate of fire.

Reduced accuracy while unscoped.

[DANGER ZONE]

Fixed an exploit involving duplication of items dropped by disarming another player.

Players in warmup spawn closer to their teammate.

Players in warmup now spawn with a random pistol.

January 24, 2019

[MAPS]

Added a new version of Vertigo to Wingman official matchmaking.

Added Zoo and Abbey to Casual and Deathmatch official matchmaking.

Removed Austria and Subzero from official matchmaking.

Biome:

Improved performance.

Removed connector between A short and A long.

Removed mid lower entry.

Added ladder to mid upper entry.

Moved T spawn towards A to give CTs better mid timings.

Fixed several bomb stuck spots and clipping issues.

[MISC]

Accounts are now automatically upgraded to Prime by reaching Lieutenant Rank 21.

Fixed a regression for some Perfect World accounts with completed Identity Verification and restored their Prime Account Status.

Fixed scoreboard team names truncation in some languages.

Fixed random map behavior in offline with bots game modes.

[SOUND]

Adjusted velocity value for when jump ‘step’ sound plays for more consistent behavior.

Fixed a bug where player fall damage sound wasn’t playing most of the time.

Fixed a bug where “the bomb has been defused” and “counter-terrorists win” VO lines could overlap each other.

January 14, 2019

Fixed team names truncation issue in scoreboard in some languages.

Fixed snowballs from being purchasable from the console.

Fixed snowballs and sensor grenades to not occupy the same grenade slot.

Added game server log output for team assignments when game is commencing and after backup reload.

Added game server log output for match pause and unpause state changes.

Added support for Katowice 2019 in-game streams.

Fixed cases where players could get stuck inside each other (or less frequently, world geometry) when jump crouching.

December 18, 2018

[DANGER ZONE]

Fixed an exploit resulting in players sometimes getting trapped under the world.

Fixed security doors sometimes having $0 price tags.

Fixed automated sentry gun lasers sometimes not disappearing.

Minor adjustment to the angles of items that come out of crates.

[MISC]

Movement fix for players getting stuck on each other in competitive modes near ledges.

Holiday forecast calls for snow on the Menu UI.

December 17, 2018

[WINTER SEASON FUN]

Chickens are now sporting their festive-wear to celebrate the season.

Players can now pick up and throw snowballs in all game modes except Danger Zone, Wingman, and Competitive Matchmaking.

The T’s have gift wrapped their special package for the holiday season.

Freeze frame holiday borders are back to wish you a happy winter season.

Take a winter vacation to Militia! Now available in Casual and Deathmatch game modes.

[10 YEAR COIN]

The Ten Year Veteran Coin will be awarded to players who have been a member of the Counter-Strike community for over 10 years. To be eligible to receive the coin the player must have a Steam account in good standing owning a game from the Counter-Strike series. The player must have owned the game for ten years and played the game at least once. The coin will be awarded next time Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is launched.

[2019 SERVICE MEDAL]

When you become a Global General (Rank 40), you’ll be given the opportunity to reset your Profile Rank. After January 1, 2019 you’ll be able to receive a new 2019 Service Medal, an inspectable display item that will be visible wherever your avatar is shown.

December 14, 2018

[DANGER ZONE]

Adjusted tablet buymenu drone delivery weapon prices.

Ammo boxes now dispense a quarter of their contents each time they are used, and can still be shared with squadmates.

Reduced the duration required to arm explosives on the safe, and added alert to warn the arming player when they remain within the blast radius.

Removed the parachute from blue tool crates. They will still appear loose in the world.

Reduced spawn point selection timer duration.

Added armor to blue tool crates that previously only contained a helmet.

Slightly increased the number of Shotgun, SMG, and Pistol crates in the world.

December 11, 2018