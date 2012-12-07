Crysis 3's release date announced

We already know that Crytek wants Crysis 3 to "melt-down" PCs , that they have the system specs to bring about their computer cataclysm, and even which specific graphics options will facilitate the electronic end-times. What we didn't know is the date that the GPU Armageddon is due to occur. Until now. At an EA preview event, Crytek's Cevat Yerli announced the release date of the nano-suited FPS. I've put it below the jump, because I'm a massive tease.

Players get to prowl through the inaccurately named Nanodome in a literal New York jungle from February 19th in North America, and February 22nd in Europe.

Meanwhile, Yerli's been clarifying his " F2P is our inevitable future " claims. Speaking to RPS , he said, "I don't think F2P's a mutually exclusive way of looking at things."

"I mean, the future is definitely free-to-play," he continued, "but likewise, retail can co-exist with it. Premium games can be free-to-play. When I said free-to-play's gonna be our future, I meant that and I hold to it. But I didn't mean it for tomorrow. When I say there will inevitably be only free-to-play games, I mean that there might be ones where you can just download them with a free-to-play business model, or you can go to the store and buy it for $60."

He admitted that it was "too early to say" what funding model Crysis 4 would use.