Crytek CEO on Crysis 3: "This time we promise to melt down PCs"

But in a good way, of course. In a long livestream originally recorded for Gamescom, Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli discusses the recent Crysis 3 trailer (along with clarifying that Tessellated Toad Technology was a joke - thanks for that), the origin of its new bow weapon, the mighty nanosuit, but most importantly, why the PCs it doesn't actively melt are setting the bar that the consoles are trying to meet.

"PCs are so far ahead, so making Crysis 3 look great on PC at the same time as running fantastic on consoles is going to be the challenge we didn't have in Crysis 2, because PCs and consoles were closer, and in Crysis 1 we only focused on PCs. There is unfortunately always a compromise that we have to take, but at the same time we're trying to not compromise the PC but push the consoles."

The PC part of the conversation starts at the 15:00 mark (don't be put off by the length - the second half of the video is a German language interview). Somewhat amusingly, the streaming can't handle the Crysis 3 trailer at a decent framerate, so here it is as it was meant to be - warts and all.