Popular

Cosy life sim RPG Lonesome Village hit its Kickstarter goal, will be out in 2021

By

You can play a demo now.

Mexican indie studio Ogre Pixel put their "puzzle-filled life simulator" Lonesome Village on Kickstarter recently, hoping to hit a target of 420,000 pesos (which is just under $US20,000). They hit that target within 24 hours and have now almost doubled it, with 26 days still to go. 

In Lonesome Village you play a coyote who moves to the titular village, which you help rebuild while also heading outside the town to rescue kidnapped locals from a mysterious tower. You'll have a house and garden to look after, fish to catch, animal people to befriend, and a Zelda-esque puzzle dungeon adventure on the side.

Ogre Pixel say they're about a third of the way through development already, but needed the Kickstarter to raise enough funds so they can concentrate on finishing Lonesome Village by mid-2021. You can find a demo on itch.io, and the completed game will be coming to Steam.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments