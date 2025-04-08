Shelter's developer is now making a cozy decorating game called Twinkleby

News
By published

Might and Delight are doing something a bit different.

Twinkleby Announcement Trailer - A cosy decoration game coming in 2025 - YouTube Twinkleby Announcement Trailer - A cosy decoration game coming in 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

The developers of the emotional animal parent Shelter games have just announced their next project and although it's definitely still what I'd call "cozy," it's pretty different from the studio's past work. Twinkleby, announced today for release in 2025, is a "relaxing decoration game" about a floating archipelago of islands.

"In Twinkleby, you will furnish your Victorian dollhouses and the gardens with an ever-expanding collection of decoration pieces," Might and Delight says. "As you play, flying boats arrive to drop off new residents who make themselves at home on your islands. These quirky characters will interact with your creations and each other. They all have personalities of their own, and you need to figure out how to make them happy, because they’ll make sure to reward you for it."

Twinkleby - A small village on a cartoony 3D island floating in the air with a new resident arriving on a flying sailboat.

(Image credit: Might and Delight)

Twinkleby looks like it's cozying up to the trend of little decorating games like Tiny Glade or Summerhouse, referencing the control you have over its "diorama" environment and that it has no fail state. You'll decorate tiny dollhouses to attract new residents to the archipelago and collect shooting stars to spend on even more items at Molligan’s Antiques while setting the weather and seasons in your village however you like at will.

It's nice to see Might and Delight announcing a new game after Book of Travels (which I rather liked) didn't do so hot sales-wise in 2021 and led to layoffs at the studio in the same year. It is a shame that the studio's signature art style—beautiful abstract textures on low-poly models—didn't survive, though. Whether that's a result of the team cuts or a creative decision made for other reasons, I don't know.

Instead, Twinkleby has the bright colors, small rotund characters, and bubbly interface that will likely get compared to Animal Crossing. It does look pretty darn cute, even if it isn't what I expected to come out of a Might and Delight announcement and I am, as ever, a fan of decorating games.

Twinkleby - a small house diorama in a cute 3D cartoony style with an inventory of miscellaneous furniture open on the side.

(Image credit: Might and Delight)

Twinkleby does not have a set release date, but is planned to launch sometime in 2025 on Steam. I wish them well as they venture into the tiny and twee side of cozy games.

Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Associate Editor

Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about city builder
Concept art showing one of Against the Storm&#039;s anthropomorphic bat citizens on the left, and various bat-themed building designs on the right.

Superb city-builder Against the Storm will round off its roster with a DLC of bats, who 'take pride in enduring what breaks others and cannot stand being favored'
A citizen of a city

Cities: Skylines 2 celebrates 10 years of Cities with more nuanced homelessness and six new DLCs
Strahd, titular villain of the Curse of Strahd module, sits regally in his throne in the module&#039;s cover art.

Christopher Perkins, a senior D&D designer, director, and the mind behind 5e's Curse of Strahd, retires after 28 years at Wizards of the Coast
See more latest
Most Popular
Strahd, titular villain of the Curse of Strahd module, sits regally in his throne in the module&#039;s cover art.
Christopher Perkins, a senior D&D designer, director, and the mind behind 5e's Curse of Strahd, retires after 28 years at Wizards of the Coast
Sabrina Carpenter Fortnite character model in yellow bodysuit against a blue background
Sabrina Carpenter has been revealed as the icon for Fortnite Festival's eighth season
The Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed on the left, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro on the right on a teals deal background
Spot the difference: Two of our favorite Razer gaming mice are on discount and I'd happily pick either as my next battle-ready rodent
Framework 13 Intel Core Ultra Series 1 laptop
Framework is 'temporarily pausing US sales' on some of its laptops due to Trump's tariffs: 'At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss'
Jennifer Coolidge as the headmistress
'It was just like fire': Jennifer Coolidge reflects on her chemistry with A Minecraft Movie's love interest, Nitwit the villager
blade marvel rivals
Am I the only one wondering what's going to happen to Blade, now that he's not the new hero for Season 2?
The icon used for Balatro developer LocalThunk on Bluesky.
Balatro's creator has reached poker zen after beating every deck on every difficulty: 'All this time playing has killed any negative emotions I had toward it'
A screenshot of the Ojisan Card Game taken from the original Fuji News Network broadcast, showing a selection of the middle-aged man cards on a table
No other card game matters to me now, I only want to collect these middle-aged man cards from Japan
YouTube streamer Valkyrae
Valkyrae cameo mysteriously cut from A Minecraft Movie after she accused Jason Momoa of 'mistreating some of the crew' last year: 'I feel like things could have been so much worse'
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 8