Corsair's Void Pro headset is down to $50 right now

While it's not quite the best gaming headset available, the Corsair Void Pro is a good wired headset if you're on a tighter budget. It went on sale for $50 back in February, and if you're still looking for an inexpensive headset, the Void Pro is once again discounted to $50.

The headset uses a microfiber mesh fabric with memory foam, along with "custom-tuned" 50mm speaker drivers. It works with PC, Xbox One, PS4, and various mobile devices. When in use with a PC, the included USB adapter adds support for Dolby 7.1 surround sound.

The Void Pro is also Discord-certified, and Corsair's CUE software gives you control over all the headset's features. You can buy it from the link below.

