Corsair's Void Elite gaming headset is just $46 for today only

There are so many gaming headsets on the market that it can be hard to choose which to buy. Corsair is trying to make the decision easier, as it has put its Void Elite headset on sale for just $46 at Newegg. That's $5 lower than the current Amazon price.

The Void Elite gaming headset has two 50mm neodymium audio drivers, mesh fabric earcups, an omnidirectional microphone with an LED mute indicator, and on-ear volume/mute controls. Compatibility is also a high point for the Void Elite: it works with PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and some mobile phones.

You can also use Corsair's iCUE desktop software to configure the headset with pre-tuned audio profiles, an equalizer, and sidetone control. In all, there's a lot to offer for under $50.