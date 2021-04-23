Cooler Master's MM720 is an exceptionally light gaming mouse and just $27 today

The trend in lightweight mouse design is to perforate the shell, as Cooler Master did with its MM720. I'm not crazy about the resulting aesthetic, but I do like the current sale price—the MM720 is available at Woot (owned by Amazon) for just $26.99 right now.

That's almost half off its $49.99 list price, and by far the cheapest it has ever been since it was introduced last October. That works out to around $0.55 per gram, which I would venture a guess is the cheapest ever for a name-brand gaming mouse (I could be wrong, but even so, this is a super affordable mouse).

Lightweight and low cost gaming mouse Cooler Master MM720 Glossy White | $49.99 $26.99 at Woot (save $23)

This is a lightweight mouse that checks in at just 49 grams. It also boasts RGB lighting and, despite the honeycomb holes on the top and sides, is IP58 rated for dust and water protection.View Deal

The version that's on sale is the glossy white model. RGB lighting in the mouse's belly shine through the dozens of holes in the shell, and the scroll wheel illuminates as well. You can have the lighting be somewhat functional by configuring it to change in conjunction with the DPI setting.

To that end, it's powered by a Pixart PMW3389 sensor with a DPI range of 400 to 16,000. Other features include a 400 IPS (inches per second) tracking speed, six programmable buttons, upgraded PTFE feet so it can scurry with ease across your mousepad or desktop, and optical micro switches for the left and right buttons that Cooler Master says are good for 70 million clicks.

There's even some dust and water protection. Cooler Master says it sprayed this rodent with a special coating, earning it an IP58 certification. You can also "dunk this bad boy in water to clean it off," though if you go that route, make sure it's completely dry before plugging it in.