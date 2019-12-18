Conan Chop Chop will be out in February

Conan Chop Chop was 'announced' on April 1 as a joke, but was then revealed to be a real game at 2019's PC Gaming Show. A couple months later, it met the first and only criterion for being a real game: being delayed.

Now we have a final, final release date: Chibi Conan and pals will start chopping their way through ghouls on February 25, 2020.

Chop Chop is described as a "roguelite" by publisher Funcom, and as a "party game" for up to four players, with both online and local co-op support. The Steam page has a few more details, but the premise is pretty clear: collect items and weapons, adventure across 2D maps, and chop everything that needs chopping. It's a familiar-looking game, coming off as something like Enter the Gungeon or Nuclear Throne but with swords, spears, and hammers instead of guns.

Whether or not it can match the brilliance of those games we'll find out next year. The flatness of the vector-style art doesn't do much for me, but the cleanliness of its colors and lines is perhaps part of the joke—it diverges as much as possible from what one expects from a Conan the Barbarian game.

I've embedded the new trailer above if you want to get a better sense of Conan Chop Chop's chopping.