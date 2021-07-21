Where to collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite

Fortnite season 7 continues with a fresh batch of challenges to help you boost that battle pass and earn new skins and items. The alien invasion continues to roll along, but some of us are more worried about protecting our precious vinyl collections, even though we're storing them in garbage milk crates.

That's right. This week, Epic wants you to collect records at Craggy Cliffs and Pleasant Park. This means finding milk crates full of vinyl records and rescuing them from the tentacled clutches of aliens, or just other players looking to eliminate you before you can.

You're liable to get eliminated if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've done all the hard work for you.

Keep in mind that you only need to collect two records to complete this challenge, so select whatever location works best for you.

Craggy Cliffs record locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Collect records 1: In the large wooden house on the west side of Craggy Cliffs, on the cliff overlooking the town. You'll find the records in the kitchen area.

Collect records 2: In the backroom of the Noms shop on the west side of town. You'll find it under a dartboard.

Collect records 3: In the alley between the bait and tackle shop and the top level of the boathouse. Sitting next to some trash bins.

Collect records 4: On the east side of town, look for the boathouse with the anchor above the garage door. The records are inside on the ground level.

Pleasant park record locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Collect records 1: In the northwest house with the brick exterior. The records are in the living room on the west side of the house.

Collect records 2: The next house over (center-north, brick exterior), in the west room by the stairs.

Collect records 3: Northeast house (white wood and brick exterior), in the living room by the TV.

Collect records 4: White brick house on the west side of town, in the corner of the living room opposite the TV.

Collect records 5: The fancy house in the southeast part of town. The records are on the first main floor by a bookshelf.

There are plenty of record collections to pick up, and since you only need two, this challenge can be completed quickly. It's too bad it didn't line up with record store day, though. I could have celebrated my black metal vinyl haul with a little Fortnite.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins, like world champ Bugha.