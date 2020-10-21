Here's where to find all the Trick or Treat crates in Warzone

Where are the Warzone Trick or Treat locations? The Haunting of Verdansk is live and there are plenty of ghoulish goodies to unlock in the Warzone Halloween event running between October 20 to November 3. In fact, the Trick or Treat challenge has 16 charms, sprays, calling cards, and more for us to collect across Verdansk. There's even a legendary pumpkin-themed blueprint up for grabs.

You'll need nerves of steel to make it to each destination amid all the spooks and scares, but I'm here to help you grab every item, and ensure you return safely with your haul of loot. Here's where to find all the crates in the Warzone Trick or Treat event, what you find at each location, and how to get your hands on the CoD: Warzone Pumpkin Punisher assault rifle blueprint.

All Warzone Trick or Treat locations

The locations of the chests you're looking for aren't fixed, so you'll need to head to each destination listed below and try to open as many of them as possible.

Here are the Warzone Trick or Treat locations, and what you find at each:

Storage Town: Spooky Scene - Epic Calling Card

Spooky Scene - Epic Calling Card Boneyard: Jack-O'-Lantern - Epic Charm

Jack-O'-Lantern - Epic Charm Superstore: Corpse - Epic Spray

Corpse - Epic Spray Dam: Time of the Season - Legendary Watch

Time of the Season - Legendary Watch Hills: Lil' Demon - Epic Charm

Lil' Demon - Epic Charm Airport: The Joker - Epic Sticker

The Joker - Epic Sticker Train (location varies): The Woodsman - Epic Spray

(location varies): The Woodsman - Epic Spray Military Base: Return to Dust - Epic Assault Rifle

Return to Dust - Epic Assault Rifle Hospital: Pumpkin Peril - Epic Calling Card

Pumpkin Peril - Epic Calling Card TV Station: Oak - Epic Spray

Oak - Epic Spray Downtown: Chainsaw Fiend - Epic Spray

Chainsaw Fiend - Epic Spray Quarry: Flashy Fate - Epic Sticker

Flashy Fate - Epic Sticker Stadium: Killing Moon - Epic Emblem

Killing Moon - Epic Emblem Port: Ghoulish Gift - Epic Emblem

Ghoulish Gift - Epic Emblem Lumberyard: Scary Patch - Epic Emblem

Scary Patch - Epic Emblem Gulag: The Cleaver - Legendary Melee

(Image credit: Infinity Ward, Activision)

Warzone Trick or Treat rewards

After visiting each crate and collecting all 16 items listed above, you earn an exclusive Halloween blueprint called the Warzone Pumpkin Punisher. This assault rifle comes with five prefitted attachments:

Barrel: FSS 20.8" Nexus

FSS 20.8" Nexus Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight Stock: FSS Blackjack

FSS Blackjack Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

These attachments make the Grau 5.56 more accurate and easier to control, while increasing its damage range. The barrel and laser attachments usually take some serious playtime to unlock, so it's worth completing this task to get a powerful Grau 5.56 Warzone loadout that'll keep you safe in the wilds of battle royale. In addition to having a very cool name, the Pumpkin Punisher also has a bright orange paint job and the creepy smile plastered on its side, making it a stylish legendary blueprint.