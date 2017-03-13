Check out this Zelda Breath of the Wild paint job

Some case mods are pretty extravagant and look nothing like a computer case when the modder is finished. Others are far more subtle (and easier), as is the case with DIY Tech's Zelda-themed paint job on a Fractal Design Node 202.

Whether you want to consider this a "mod" or not is up to you. However, what's neat about the paint job here is the skilled vinyl cutting that was required to accurately form parts of the sword and other places with sometimes tricky curves.

YouTube user DIY Tech took a Node 202 case that he had previously painted and decided to give it a makeover based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You won't see him apply a primer layer, as the old paint job already served as one.

"Zelda Breath of the Wild has been an awesome game that I've been playing for a week straight and I wanted to share my enthusiasm for it with you all. Plus, the amount of detail in these pictures what with the rugged edges makes this a good test to see what my new vinyl cutter can do. I used a silhouette portrait for this, and Rust-Oleum paint," DIY Tech explains.

Again, there is nothing too elaborate here, but the black on white paint job pops. And for as simple as this is, it gives the Node 202 a distinctively different look compared to its original form.

Have a look:

In other Zelda news, the team behind the Cemu Wii U emulator recently got Breath of the Wild running at a 4K resolution on the PC. It doesn't run all that well yet, but assuming the team is able to obtain consistently playable framerates, it'd be neat to see a case like this run the game at 4K.

To see a selection of much more elaborate case mods, be sure to check out our list of 15 of the best PC builds from around the web.