Celeste's free ultra-hard DLC will contain more than 100 levels

Challenging platformer Celeste's upcoming free DLC will be even more generous than I first thought: it will contain more than 100 levels, creator Matt Thorson revealed yesterday, which is more than the dev team initially intended.

To put that in perspective, the full game had just over 700 levels, so this Chapter 9 DLC is another significant slice. We already know that these new levels will be "extra hard", will not contain any collectible strawberries, and will have new items and mechanics.

The DLC doesn't yet have a release date, and Thorson said the ballooning scope has caused the team to miss internal targets.

We don't like to talk release dates until we're 100% sure, because as always we have missed every internal target we set for ourselves as the Chapter grew in scope. Sorry!May 31, 2019