Cave's bullet hell shmup Mushihimesama hitting PC next week

For some reason, Cave's celebrated shoot-'em-ups have been largely restricted to mobile phones, and to the Xbox 360, for the last decade or so, but they're finally beginning to wind their way to PC. Mushihimesama is leading the charge: a deceptively cute shoot-'em-up set in a bug-filled (the good kind) fantasy world, which you probably can't see due to all the bullets.

So. Many. Bullets. They don't call them bullet hells for nothing. Mushihimesama is hitting Steam on November 5—with new features including a training mode, local co-op, and a vertical screen orientation option that lets you turn your monitor on its side—and you can watch a new trailer below.