Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 PC release confirmed

Speaking at Gamescom, Konami have confirmed that Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 will be coming to PC. It's being developed by the same folks building the console game, Mercury Steam.

"This new game tells a much broader tale and one that spans centuries," said producer, David Cox. "It is a game that pushes whatever format it is on to the absolute limit, and we are delighted that Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2's rich blend of first-class fighting, deep exploration and rich storytelling are set to delight and enthrall PC users, too.

"There's a darkness coming and with our new game engine, we hope to deliver something truly special across multiple formats that will set new standards for action adventure games."

Castlevania: Lords Of Shadow 2 is scheduled for next year and will be the first game in the franchise to be released on PC. Check out our round-up of day two of Gamescom 2012 for more info from this year's event.