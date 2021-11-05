Call of Duty: Vanguard camo challenges guide

Want to know more about the camo challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard? While you may be working your way through the campaign before setting foot into the multiplayer modes, you might want to know what challenges await you when you get there.

Vanguard lets you spruce up the appearance of your weapons by completing camo challenges in both regular multiplayer and Zombies, this time around. So without further ado, here's what we've found out about Call of Duty: Vanguard camo challenges so far.

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer camo challenges

As well as the individual challenges to unlock camos on your favourite weapons, you can unlock mastery camos by completing the goals below.

Multiplayer mastery camos

Gold: Complete all weapon camo challenges for any weapon

Unlock the Gold Camo for every gun in a weapon class

Unlock the Diamond Camo for all weapon classes

All weapons Category Challenge Rewards Predatory Ambition Get 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 multikills. Charter/Heatwave/Dead Ivy/Creek/Abstract/Moss/ Seedspitter/Landlocked/ Mistmaker/Sunsetter Pack Tactics Get 40/80/120/160/200/240/280/ 320/360/400 eliminations The Depths/Osprey/Tributaries/ Candybar/Reptilia/Snakebit/Low Foliage/Sandspout/ Winter’s Blood/Brackish Surgical Get 20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100 headshots Wildwood/Drought/Flashbang/ Bitter Cold/Riverdog/Rustbelt/ Fungus/Termite/Quarry/ Selva Reptilian Get 5 kills without dying 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 times. Slow Crawl/Verdant/Swarmer/ Chlorine/Stoplight/Eroded/ Bedrock/Dark Scale/Ironrot/ Dormant Deadeye Get 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/ 100 long range kills. Mosaic/Speckled Green/Metro/Frozen Glass/Red Ruin/Drivepoint/ Desert Tree/Autumn/Embersmoke/ Verdure

Weapons (excluding launchers and melee) Category Challenge Rewards Wildcat Get 25/50/75/100/125/150/175/200/ 225/250 eliminations with 10 attachments equipped. Bosk/Iceberg/Papertrail/Blood Pact/Stratosphere/Gamehunter/ Snow Cat/Cheetah/Exotic Killer/Fashionista Berserker Get 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/ 100 point blank kills. Gamma Frog/Crypsis/Arid/Hole Digger/ Takeover/Overhang/Emergent Layer/Cold Plunge/Polluted/ Phantasmal

(Image credit: Alex Tonga/Activision)

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies camo challenges

We only know what the mastery camos are for Zombies so far. I'll be sure to update this guide as soon as I have the details.

Zombies mastery camos