Button mashers chalk up another win as Eddy Gordo becomes Tekken 8's first DLC fighter

It ain't quite Tekken without capoeira fighter Eddy Gordo, which is why it makes total sense that he's just been announced as the first DLC character for Tekken 8. Prepare to wear your X and O buttons down once more.

He was revealed during "Tekken Talk Live" at the Tekken World Tour 2023 finals this past weekend, and will release in the rather vague window of "Spring." We didn't get to see too much of him in the trailer—in-game shots have been spliced with mocap and some other behind-the-scenes snippets—but we can at least see that he's been subject to a bit of a makeover.

His trademark locs tied back into a ponytail have been swapped out for a Killmonger-esque loc situation—a style that has recently been drawing attention for its overuse in gaming—and a brand-new outfit to boot. It's looking like a bit of a funky combo of his classic green and yellow uniform with a little bit of his jaguar-patterned Tekken 7 outfit thrown in.

I have to admit when the reveal first happened I thought Eddy may have somehow had a son running amok. He looks significantly younger than his Tekken 7 appearance, and quite a bit more muscular too. I'm kind of here for it though, and I'm sure his alternate outfits will give us back his classic look too.

Honestly, I'm just glad to know we won't have to wait too long for him to be back in Tekken. When the base character list was revealed for Tekken 8, it felt like an absolute crime to not see Eddy's face among it. It's the first time a capoeira fighter has been excluded from the base game since Eddy's first appearance in Tekken 3, which made it all the stranger not having him around. For some, his short absence before his release will be a blessing. For me, I can't wait to have my leg-swinging king back ASAP.