Build a powerful gaming PC out of Cyber Monday deals

***This article expired in 2018. Here are the all the details on the Black Friday deals for 2019***

Every year, we have a tradition of putting together a Cyber Monday PC out of the best deals we can find. Our normal best gaming PC build guide aims for around $1,250 for its budget, while the high-end build goes for $2,000. But on Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, when prices on some components drop through the floor, can we do better? Yes, or you wouldn't be reading this.

We've assembled two build guides: high-end and midrange. The goal here is to get a great deal, and we'll regularly update the parts as needed—because the best deals aren't going to last.

Both builds are designed to handle all of today's games without struggling, with 1080p ultra being the target for the midrange build and 1440p high on the high-end system. Here are the current best picks, and we've done our best to ensure all the parts will work and fit together.

Cyber Monday high-end PC build

Everything you need for a high-end, overclocked custom PC, including Windows. You could upgrade to a larger SSD, or choose a different case, but that's about the only thing you'd need to think about swapping out.

Total Price: $1,646.91 (save $311)

Yeah, beating that HP Omen price is tough! Tim was so impressed by the deal that he bought one. We do win a few points for including the unlocked K-series CPU with a liquid cooler, plus a larger high-end M.2 SSD. Is that worth an extra $100? We'd like to think so.

ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 4 | $99.99 (save $40)

This isn't the fanciest board, but ASRock makes decent motherboards, and this is the least expensive Z390 board so far. There's a $10 mail-in rebate to bring the price below $100, it supports DDR4-4300 RAM, has an M.2 slot, and should handle moderate overclocking. Buy at Newegg

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2080 AMP | $699.99 ($100 off)

If you want the latest and greatest, Zotac's RTX 2080 is currently $100 off the original price with a coupon applied on the page, and comes with a free copy of Battlefield 5. Buy at B&H

XPG Gammix D10 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666 | $97.99

16GB is the recommended amount of memory for most builds. Getting more or faster RAM isn't typically helpful, unless you're chasing every last bit of performance. This kit has decent specs for the price. Buy at Newegg

Cyber Monday midrange PC build

Our midrange build is still potent, but we're going for savings rather than all-out performance. As such, AMD's Ryzen CPUs are the much better option right now, and the same goes for RX 570/580 graphics cards.

Total Price: $633.90 (save $237)

The closest you'll come to a similar prebuilt deal right now is this Dell at Office Depot, for $480. We don't beat it on price (mostly thanks to the Windows license), but we do provide a better CPU, motherboard, and storage.

MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon | $79.99 (save $90)

One of last year's better X370 boards is now more than half off the original price, after the $30 MIR. This MSI board fully supports the newer Ryzen 2 processors, including APUs. The only thing it's missing is wifi. Buy at Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 4GB | $129.99 (save $20)

This is the lowest price (after rebate) we've seen on an RX 570, and it also comes with two free games. There's a $20 MIR, and this is the 4GB model, but it will still run circles around a GTX 1050 Ti. Buy at Newegg

DIYPC Solo-T2-BK Black | $19.97 (save $20)

Budget cases are easy to find. Budget cases that don't absolutely suck are a bit harder to come by. DIYPC's case is perhaps a bit garish for some, but it's sturdy and will get the job done, for only a Jackson. Buy at Newegg