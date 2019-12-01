Build a kickass gaming PC for $1,000 from the best Cyber Monday deals

There are a lot of great Cyber Monday PC deals doing the rounds, but some of us think it's more fun to build our own PCs rather than relying on pre-built desktops. It allows us to customize every part, getting everything we want and nothing we don't. If you want a pure SSD gaming PC, great—leave the HDD at the curb. Want a faster graphics card, or maybe you're willing to reduce gaming performance a bit if it means saving $100? Reader, it's all within your reach.

As is now the tradition, I've created two build guides out of Cyber Monday deals. For those on a budget, check out our Cyber Monday $500 gaming PC build guide. Here, we're doubling the budget to $1,000—and not coincidentally doubling performance as well! Everyone likes a great bargain, and that's certainly a primary goal, but we're also leaning toward more performance where it matters most.

This Cyber Monday gaming PC should be able to handle any game at 1080p ultra or 1440p high, making it perfect for anyone with a 144Hz gaming monitor. We've also taken the time to ensure all the parts will work well together, which means the power supply has the right connectors, and the right number of connectors, for the motherboard; the motherboard will fit easily in the case; and of course the CPU and memory are the right type for the chosen platform.

Here are the parts you'll need to put together your very own high-end gaming PC.

Cyber Monday High-End PC build

Even with a budget of $1,000, there's still a balancing act between price and performance, figuring out what you need and what you don't. For example, AMD's previous generation Ryzen 7 2700 is very affordable and delivers excellent multithreaded performance. It's technically a bit slower when it comes to gaming performance, but that's only with the fastest graphics cards running at lower settings. If you're looking for a smooth 60-144 fps gaming experience, you don't need to buy a $500 CPU.

Total Price: $1,053 (you save $197)

For 1440p at high or even ultra settings, this build will prove more than capable. You could upgrade to an even faster graphics card or CPU, but the large jump in price is difficult to justify. Overall, this $1,000 PC should consistently deliver 60 fps or more at 1440p. It's potent enough that you can even enable ray tracing effects in most games—certainly with DLSS.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | $140 (save $40)

This CPU now costs less than half as much as it did at launch, but it's been selling for $180 or less since August. It's now at the lowest price we've ever seen.View Deal

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Black | $470 (save $30)

This double-fan RTX 2070 Super graphics card is $10 off the usual price, plus a $20 rebate card. It offers great performance at 1440p and can even handle 4K. Enter code EMCUUVB44 at checkout.View Deal

MSI X470 Gaming Plus | $100 (save $30)

This motherboard includes RGB lighting and can overclock the 2700 a bit if you want—there's no need for an X570 board without a Ryzen 3000 CPU. Note the requirement for EPS12V and ATX12V power connectors!View Deal

Rosewill Photon 1050W | $80 (save $40)

Keep the lights on with this high-end fully modular 80 Plus Gold certified PSU. It will give your PC plenty of room to grow with future upgrades.View Deal