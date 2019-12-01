Build a great gaming PC for just $500 using these Cyber Monday deals

Each year, we put together a complete PC out of the best Cyber Monday deals we can find. Normally, our budget PC shoots for $750, but on Cyber Monday we're aiming a little lower. We're not including a monitor, keyboard, mouse, or OS, but we can come up with a pretty compelling alternative to the Cyber Monday pre-built PC deals.

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

We're assembling two build guides. This one is for those on a budget, while our high-end Cyber Monday PC build will target $1,000. The goal here is to get a great deal, and we'll regularly update the parts as needed, because the best deals aren't going to last and new ones will appear throughout Cyber Monday and into the rest of the week.

Our budget build is designed to handle all of today's games without struggling at 1080p and high settings, though some games might require medium and others may be able to run at ultra quality—settings and system requirements always differ between games. We've ensured all the parts will work and fit together, but if you make any changes, be sure to match your CPU to your motherboard, get the right type of RAM (usually DDR4), and get a PSU that has sufficient power and the right connectors.

Cyber Monday budget PC build

With a budget of only $500, the first priority is going to be on getting as much graphics card power as possible. Everything else can go on the chopping block, including things like RGB lighting, more RAM, a larger SSD, and a premium motherboard. We're still using a current generation graphics hardware, however—not a GTX 1060 from three years ago.

Total Price: $508 (you save $168)

For the core components, we can typically match or surpass any pre-built PC, though you won't get Windows pre-installed and you have to assemble the parts yourself. Some of us would say that's one of the joys of PC gaming. Even though the graphics card is the most important part for gaming purposes, we're still including 16GB memory, a 6-core/12-thread CPU, and a 500GB NVMe SSD.

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus | $185 (save $30)

The GTX 1660 add cores and boosts the clockspeed compared to a 1060, all at a lower price. Performance is about 20 percent faster, thanks to improvements in Nvidia's Turing architecture.View Deal

ASRock B450M-HDV r4.0 | $50 (save $20)

Your CPU needs a serviceable home, but it doesn't need to be big or fancy. This ASRock motherboard will do just fine for the Ryzen 5 2600.View Deal

G.Skill Aegis DDR4-3000 16GB | $50 (save $25)

Ryzen CPUs like faster memory speeds, but don't spend a lot more for a minor improvement. This G.Skill kit is plenty fast and the price is as low as we've seen for 16GB of DDR4 memory.View Deal

Team L5 Lite 480GB SATA | $43 (save $8)

This particular Teamgroup 480GB SSD costs just 9 cents per GB. Read and write speeds are fine, more than enough for gaming, and it will work with any PC built in the past decade.View Deal

EVGA 500 GD | $35 (save $30)

$35 for this 80 Plus Gold certified 500W power supply is as low as we've seen it, and there's no reason to look at Bronze PSUs given their similar price and worse efficiency.View Deal