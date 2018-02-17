Build a gaming PC in a game with PC Building Simulator

Ever fancied building your own PC, but have been too scared to break actual real-life parts and/or electrocute yourself? Building your own gaming rig is a good idea, but PC Building Simulator lets you experiment within the safety of a videogame ahead of the real thing.

Set for Early Access in March, here's PC Building Simulator's Steam blurb:

Build and grow your very own computer repair enterprise as you learn to diagnose, fix and build PCs. With real-world licensed components, realistic pricing plus comprehensive hardware and software simulation you can plan and bring your ultimate PC to life.

And here's developer The Irregular Corporation's Stuart and Josh with the skinny at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018: