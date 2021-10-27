Where to find all the Bounty Board locations in Fortnite

Bounty Boards in Fortnite are a convenient way to accept new quests and earn gold bars for your next battle royale match. Occasionally you'll need to visit a bounty board to complete a specific quest. Below, we've got a guide for every bounty board location in Fortnite season 8.

Bounty boards look like moderately large wooden, you know, boards, with several bounty listings tacked onto them. Imagine a wild west bounty board with pictures of wanted criminals like Snake Eyes Pete or Two-Timin' Charlie. All you have to do in Fortnite to interact with a bounty board is walk right up to one and press your interact button.

Here's where you can find every bounty board location in Fortnite:

Boney Burbs

Bus Stop in Lazy Lake's northeast side

Camp Cod (south of Catty Corner)

Believer Beach

Boat Dock by Lockie’s Lighthouse

Catty Corner

Sludgy Swamp

Stealthy Stronghold

The Orchard

Weeping Woods

Hydro 16

Dirty Docks

Dusted Depot (east of the map's center)

Fancy View (west of Believer Beach)

FN Radio (easy of Craggy Cliffs

Misty Meadows

The Pylon south of Steamy Stacks

Risky Reels

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Keep in mind that the war effort boards look different than the bounty boards. War effort boards tend to have a little roof and a dropbox next to them, because you're meant to donate gold bars there. Bounty boards tend to be hidden away a little bit, but if you're within a dozen yards or so of one, a little white circle UI icon will appear indicating its position.

Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides and news for more challenge walkthroughs and the latest skins.