When to watch the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony

BlizzCon is nearly on, which means a weekend of livestreams and announcements about all of Blizzard's games. Over Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, Blizzard will be updating players on all things World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, WoW Classic, Hearthstone, Diablo 4, and maybe more.

There's a lot to watch during the two days of livestreams, but we expect all the big announcements to happen during Friday's main keynote, so if you just want to catch that, read on for the timing and details.

When is the BlizzCon opening ceremony?

The BlizzCon opening ceremony begins at 11 am Pacific on November 3, and you can watch it on YouTube or Twitch . Reminder for those of you in Europe: this is one of the special weeks of the year when we in the US are out of Daylight Saving sync with you. With that special circumstance in mind, here's when to watch the BlizzCon opening ceremony in other time zones:

11 am PDT (Los Angeles)

2 pm EDT (New York)

6 pm GMT (London)

7 pm CEST (Berlin)

5 am AEST (Sydney)

During the opening ceremony we're expecting Blizzard to touch on all the games we know it will be talking about throughout the weekend, including all its live service games. But what about games that Blizzard has in its pocket? It's been developing that unnamed survival game for quite some time prior to its enigmatic reveal back in early 2022. It doesn't appear to be on the schedule but it's possible we could hear mention of it during the keynote.

After the opening ceremony, WoW and Overwatch 2 are getting the most airtime over the weekend, with sessions dedicated to "deep dive" conversations and presentations on what's next for each game. Diablo 4 is getting another campfire chat session with developers during which we can probably expect to hear a bit about future seasons and other gameplay changes incoming. Hearthstone isn't getting a deep dive session but will have a "what's next" happening later on Friday.

For more specifics, you can catch the full weekend schedule on the BlizzCon site, which I've also copied below, all times Pacific:

November 3

11 am – Opening Ceremony

1:30 pm – World of Warcraft: What’s Next

2:30 pm – Overwatch 2: Deep Dive

3:30 pm– World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next

4:30 pm – Hearthstone: What’s Next

5:30 pm– Warcraft Rumblings

November 4