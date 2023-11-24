Black Friday sliced hundreds of dollars off this great gaming laptop and gaming PC, just because it could

Sometimes Black Friday sales can be really disappointing, especially if you can't see anything outstanding amongst the sea of heavily discounted tat being hawked by endless retailers. But not this time because these two deals are both top notch!

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i7 13700F | GeForce RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon (save $200)

This is a great price for a gaming PC with this kind of hardware inside. Sure there are cheaper offers sporting RTX 4060 Ti cards, but they're all using older DDR4 platforms. Not only that, this is one of the very few I've seen with the 16GB version of Nvidia's punchy little Ada Lovelace card.

There are lots of gaming PC Black Friday deals around the $1000 mark, so this better have something special to stand out, right? The answer to that is an emphatic yes.

Unlike many of the offers in this price segment, this CyberPowerPC system has a Core i7 13700F, that has eight P-cores and eight E-cores (24 threads in total), with a peak boost clock of 5.2GHz. As this is a non-K Intel CPU, you won't be able to overclock it but you really won't need to, anyway.

The graphics card is a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which performs roughly the same as the last-gen RTX 3070. This one is a 16GB version and while that doesn't really make it any better, it does give you a bit more future-proofing for games may want all the VRAM you have. It fully supports DLSS 3.5, so you've got AI upscaling, frame generation, and ray denoising all on tap.

You're getting a decent sized 1TB NVMe SSD inside but while it does have 16GB of DDR5 RAM, there's no way to tell exactly what speed it is. And I suspect that it's only a single channel setup (i.e. just one stick of memory), which isn't ideal for gaming at all.

If that's the case, then the CPU won't be able to reach it's full gaming potential, but with the money you save in this deal, you can easily get yourself a nice 32GB dual channel DDR5-5600 kit for less than $80.

Loaded up with lots of RAM will make this a great 1080p/1440p gaming PC and keep it great for years to come.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo (save $850)

This is an absolutely fantastic laptop, boasting gaming performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). You're getting a high-performance CPU, a bright 1600p screen, bags of RAM, and a fair amount of storage. Oh, and a ridiculous discount! Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,398.64

Yeah, I know we've mentioned this gaming laptop a few times before but when it's on offer for less than the manufacturer's own sale, we just couldn't let this one slip by you.

So what are you getting for a dollar under $1,900? First up there's an Intel Core i9 13900HX, that has eight P-cores and sixteen E-cores, for a total of 32 threads. It's not power limited in any way, so it can hit a maximum clock speed of 5.4GHz, which is pretty wild for a laptop.

That chip will handle any task, from content creation to heavy gaming, and in the case of the latter, it's getting backed up by a GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop graphics processor. With 7,424 shaders and 12GB of dedicated VRAM, it'll monster through pretty much any game you care to throw at it.

And if things do seem a little sluggish, you can always enable the entire gamut of Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 feature set in games that support it, for AI-driven upscaling and frame generation. And just like the CPU, this is the full power version of the RTX 4080, for max performance.

All of this is being backed up with 32GB of dual channel DDR5-5600 and a 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. There's a second M.2 slot inside if you want to add in even more storage.

The only aspect that isn't as cutting edge as the rest of the hardware is the 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS 240Hz screen. It's really nice and the 16:10 ratio is sheer perfection, but other laptops at this price are sporting mini LED screens, which gives images just a bit more punch.

I really don't think you'll be disappointing though, especially considering everything else in this great Lenovo model. Forget a dragon Santa, I want this!