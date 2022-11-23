Here's where to find Nvidia RTX 40-series Black Friday gaming PCs

By Dave James
published

Your best chance of getting an RTX 40-series card for MSRP is inside a pre-built gaming PC.

Where can I buy RTX 40-series gaming PCs?

If you're after a Black Friday RTX 40-series deal then you're not going to find one on a graphics card alone. In fact, you'll probably be lucky to find either an Nvidia RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 actually in stock anywhere. But there are Black Friday gaming PC deals (opens in new tab) even on machines sporting Nvidia's latest GPUs

I know, shocker, right? In fact, we've actually found iBuyPower is shipping an RTX 4090-powered gaming PC (opens in new tab) for less than the price of an in-stock RTX 4090 on sale at Newegg today.

And, like the way it's been for much of the past few years, both your best bet for getting hold of the latest and greatest graphics cards, and your best bet for getting them at something resembling their MSRP, is to buy them baked into a pre-built gaming PC from a reliable system builder.

iBuyPower Intel 13th Gen Extreme Gaming PC | RTX 4090 | Core i9 13900K | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $3,579 (opens in new tab)

iBuyPower Intel 13th Gen Extreme Gaming PC | RTX 4090 | Core i9 13900K | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $3,579 $3,238.55 at iBuyPower with promo code 'BFMonth' (save $340.45) (opens in new tab)
The RTX 4090 at MSRP would account for half this machine's price, then factor in the inflated price of the Core i9 chip, and you're already at $2,329 just for those two components on their own. iBuyPower is actually knocking $20 off the standard build price as it's shipping the GPU not installed, to avoid issues in transit. Then throw in an upgrade to 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory and you've got a rather sweet deal. The only real niggle is that SSD. Sure, 2TB of storage is great, but a PCIe Gen3 drive feels a bit old for such a premium machine. Don't forget the 'BFMonth' promo code to hit the price.

PC builders have a lot of clout when it comes to ordering GPUs in bulk, and have a lot better chance at getting hold of newer, more scarce graphics cards than you do just wandering into Micro Center of an afternoon. Though admittedly we've all seen the shots of RTX 4090s strapped into the passenger seats of cars on their way back from an impromptu shopping trip popping up on reddit.

That's why these peops are able to offer up RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 based gaming PCs that will ship your way in two or three weeks. 

So yeah, there is still a lead-time. But given there is normally a two week wait on custom build machines, waiting an extra week in that context shouldn't be an issue. Though we get it, you just want your shiny new thing right now.

