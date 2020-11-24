Black Friday laptop deal: this Asus TUF Gaming with a GTX 1650 Ti is just $600

A good gaming laptop does not have to cost a fortune, or even north of a grand these days. Case in point, this Black Friday deal for an Asus TUF Gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 10300H CPU and a discrete GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU is well south of a grand, on sale for only $599.99 at Best Buy right now. That is $200 below its list price, and a good bargain for the hardware.

The list price is what you can generally expect to pay for a cheaper gaming laptop built around a 1650 Ti. For example, the next least expensive one at Best Buy is Acer's similarly configured Nitro 5, for $799.99. That one is a 17.3-inch laptop with more storage, but has the same CPU, same amount of RAM, and same GPU.

Speaking of those things, this Asus model flanks the i5 10300H and 1650 Ti with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Yes, manufacturers still unfortunately skimp on RAM and storage for their more affordable models, but both can be upgraded on this laptop (check out our roundup of Black Friday deals if you plan on doing that).

Even without upgrading the RAM and storage, this deal gets you a gaming laptop that should deliver playable framerates in most games at 1080p. More demanding titles might require fiddling with the settings, depending on your framerate target. But overall, this is a good configuration to get up and gaming without spending a fortune.