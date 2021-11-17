Save $300 on this RTX 3070 gaming PC delivered a whole week before Black Friday

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, buying PC gaming tech has been a trial in 2021. Graphics cards have been few and far between and other stock and shipping woes have made it tough to get your hands on anything gaming PC shaped without a two-month lead time.

That's why I'm such a big fan of iBuyPower's RDY systems, prebuilt gaming PCs that will ship out to you in a matter of days. This RTX 3070-powered rig can be sat on your desktop, chewing through games and spitting out frames by Friday. And I mean this Friday, not Black Friday.

Considering the likes of the Black Friday Dell and Alienware deals are listing gaming PCs with shipping times into next year, the fact you can get a stellar gaming rig in a few short days is pretty astounding. Throw in a little discount and you've got a recipe for an RTX 30-series gaming rig before the holidays.

iBuyPower RDY SLMBG205 | Core i7 11700KF | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,199 iBuyPower RDY SLMBG205 | Core i7 11700KF | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,199 $1,899 at iBuyPower (save $300)

It's all about speed with the RDY systems, and that 2-day rush service means you can get hold of your brand new gaming system within days. But then the actual rig is all about speed too, with an eight-core CPU and RTX 3070 GPU doing the gaming good stuff, and a 1TB PCIe SSD making Windows 11 feel super slick.

We've said it before, but there are likely to be discounts on a host of systems with last-gen Intel CPUs this Black Friday. It's possible that it's going to be a similar situation with AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, too, given that we're expecting a refresh of its chips early next year.

The point is that last-gen CPUs are still great when it comes to PC gaming, and these systems will still ship with current-gen graphics cards. Graphics cards which are still mighty tough to get hold of. This RTX 3070 is a fantastic GPU, sitting in the middle of Nvidia's RTX 30-series stack, but with a whole heap of gaming performance in its silicon innards.

With 16GB of DDR4-3200 and a 1TB SSD to back it up, and liquid cooling to keep the CPU chilled, it's a quality full system that will see you good for some time.

The only drawback is that you cant customise the spec—what you see is what you get. But honestly, I don't see that as a big issue when it will ship to you so damned quickly.