Black Friday comes early - Save $170 on this Acer gaming monitor deal from Newegg

Gaming monitors can be notoriously expensive, but today you can grab the ASUS ROG PG279Q gaming monitor from Newegg for a significantly reduced $479.99 ($170). This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular model and is currently our top pick for the best gaming monitor. This 27-inch panel offers some impressive specifications and features too, making it ideal for any level of gaming.

27 inches is often considered to be the "sweet-spot" for gaming monitors, hitting that happy medium between pixel density and usable viewing area. This panel supports resolutions up to 1440p as well and can have its refresh rate overclocked up to 165Hz. It also comes equipped with Nvidia's vaunted G-sync to help prevent screen tearing and offers similar benefits to V-sync without impacting performance. While the PG279Q does have a VESA-compatible mount, this monitor also features adjustable height, tilt, and swivel as well.

The right gaming monitor can make all the difference in your gaming experience, and the ASUS ROG PG279Q is simply one of the best. If you want to see how this deal stacks up against some of the best savings of the year, you'll want to check out our guide to Black Friday monitor deals or the best Black Friday deals if you need to round out the rest of your gaming setup.