These 10 gaming laptop deals are the best of the best this Cyber Monday

If you held out past Black Friday to try to find the best gaming laptop deal you can, we have you covered for Cyber Monday. There are a lot of discounts on gaming laptops, but not all of them come recommended. There are some specific things you want in a good gaming laptop, and we sifted through all the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we could find to select the ones we think are worth the money.

The best laptops combine powerful graphics cards with a good CPU, a high resolution and fast refresh rate screen, 16GB to 32GB of RAM, and at least 512GB of SSD storage. Secondarily, battery life, weight, and size determine whether this is a slab that'll mostly sit on your desk or something you can slip into a backpack that wasn't designed specifically to hold it.

The biggest standouts are lead by the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with its RTX 3070 and Intel Core i7 10875H. It's a whopping $800 off its original price and it's the easiest gaming laptop recommendation because of it. The total price is still expensive, but it's the top pick in our best gaming laptop guide. In terms of pure, gaming performance and the amount of customization options available, it's the best option out there. Other laptops, like the RTX 3070 Omen, come close, especially if you don't need as good of a processor and as much SSD space.

Here are the best deals out of all the discounts we've seen this year for gaming laptops that come equipped with hardware capable of running modern games, including high-end and mid-range options.

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 10875H | 360Hz 1080p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,799.99 at Microsoft (save $800)

That's a colossal saving on a prime slice of gaming real estate, packing quality hardware from Intel and Nvidia to make sure it demolishes your games. The RTX 3070 is a great option for this thin and light chassis, as it'll knock out killer frame rates and make the most of the 360Hz display for a buttery-smooth experience too. A great saving on a great laptop.

MSI GP66 Leopard MSI GP66 Leopard | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,299 $1,799 after rebate at Newegg (save $500)

For a laptop with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU, this is a pretty good get. Not only do you get a smashing 240Hz screen to cater for the sky-high framerates it'll be pumping out, you also get a good amount of storage, too.

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop Gigabyte G5 KC | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H| Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $999 after rebate at Newegg (save $200)

We love an RTX 3060 gaming laptop with a discount, and for under $1,000, this is about as good as it gets. That GPU and CPU combo will make for great 1080p, high-refresh gaming, and while there's not a huge amount of storage, those can be easily upgraded.

Dell G15 Dell G15 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,218.99 $749.99 at Dell (save $496)

This gaming laptop gets you good mid-tier specs at a fair discount. The 8GB of RAM may not be quite as much as we usually recommend, but getting an RTX 3050 Ti and half a gig of NVMe storage space isn't a bad get. This build should keep you gaming on the go for several years.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (2020) GIGABYTE Aero 15 | Intel Core i7 11800H | RTX 3060 | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM| $1,499.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

The Aero 15 is a well-specced gaming laptop with a 4K OLED screen, RTX 3060, i7 11800H, and 16GB of RAM. The price falls a little under similar laptops in this category, which makes this a pretty good deal while it lasts.

Gigabyte A5 X1 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,799 Gigabyte A5 X1 | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,799 $1,599 at Newegg (save $200)

This is another one of the cheapest RTX 3070-based machines we've found so far, and the rest of the package makes it one of the finest, too. The AMD CPU is an eight-core stunner and the 240Hz screen is a pro-move as well. Our only issue is the slightly miserly 512GB SSD.

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR YD | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11980HK | 32GB RAM | 1TB + 512GB SSD | 4K IPS | $3,649.99 $2,749.99 at Newegg after rebate (save $900)

This is worth making the most of considering it's a machine with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Core i9 chip. That's topped with a gorgeous 4K IPS screen and boatloads of RAM—so great for multitasking any high-res antics. Plus lots of space to store all your games, and their high fidelity textures. This really is a steal for under $3,000.

MSI GP66 Leopard MSI GP66 Leopard | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,299 $1,799 after rebate at Newegg (save $500)

For a laptop with an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU, this is a pretty good get. Not only do you get a smashing 240Hz screen to cater for the sky-high framerates it'll be pumping out, you also get a good amount of storage, too.

Razer Blade 14 Razer Blade 14 | RTX 3070 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 1440p | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,199.99 $2,000.99 at Microsoft (save $199)

Listed as the 'most desirable compact gaming laptop' in our guide, the Razer Blade 14 is a juicy gaming companion in any configuration. This one combines an AMD CPU and Nvidia GPU to take on todays top games even at 1440p, that's with a tasty 165Hz refresh rate, too.