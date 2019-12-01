Best Buy's Cyber Monday PC deal gets you this superb 2060-powered desktop for $999

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

There's already been loads of great deals headed into Cyber Monday, but they're not done yet. iBuyPower, one of the mainstay builders on our list of best gaming PCs, is offering another RTX 2060 Super configuration, this time with an Intel Core i7-9700F, for $999.99.

Unlike the 'K' variant, the i7-9700F doesn't come with integrated graphics and has a base clock of 3.0GHz and a boost clock of 4.7GHz, and can't be overclocked beyond that. The i7-9700F only retails for marginally less than the 'K' variant, so separately it might not be worth picking up, but this desktop configuration makes the overall package worth considering.

The included RTX 2060 Super is a great card for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and it delivers decent ray tracing performance at 1080p with the graphics settings turned down a little. Other specs include 480GB of SSD storage and 1TB of HDD storage (more SSD space would be nice), 16GB DDR4 memory, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and is 7.1 channel surround-ready.

The PC also comes with a mouse and keyboard, but you may want to replace them—we don't have any experience with iBuyPower's house peripherals, but I suspect that you're not getting a top-of-the-line mechanical keyboard. Check out our Cyber Monday hub for deals on those things, as well as displays and other hardware.

