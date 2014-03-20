Move over Goat Simulator, Bear Simulator is here

Bears. Can't live with them, can't live without them, because they are as deadly as they are majestic. Bear Simulator, as its title implies, will let you be them, finally. Unlike Coffee Stains Studios' absurd Goat Simulator , this seems like a more involved simulation of life as part of the ferocious, beautiful Ursiade family.

“You play in FPB (First Person Bear) and do bear things which include exploring, eating fish and plants, striking down anything that dare stand before your might, increasing your stats, sleeping and discovering mysteries of your forest home,” developer Farjay Studios explains on the game's Kickstarter page . “TL;DR - It's like a mini Skyrim but you're a bear.”

You'll notice that in the video below, the bear is walking around, adorably, with his two paws in front of him. Farjay Studios explains that this bipedal mode is only for development. In the full game you'll be running around on all fours like a real bear, standing up only to examine things.

Farjay Studios is looking for a total goal of $29,500. At the time of writing, it has raised $10,710 from 415 backers.