Be a cloud and ruin everyone's day in Rain on Your Parade

Here's a standout comedy bit among the upcoming slate of indie games: Rain on Your Parade. You're a cute, weird little cardboard cloud whose job is to ruin everyone's day. It's a "schadenfreude simulator" driven by making the lives of cute little digital people miserable. As the cloud, you rain, snow, acid rain, tornado, meteor shower, and more on the people of the town across a bunch of varied environments.

So you might use snow to make the road slick, then a man walking in the road slips and gets hit by a car, and then the car crashes into a bus stop and takes out like five other people. But it's cute.

Developers Unbound Creations have put together "over 50 levels, each with a unique setting and objectives." Some of them are, for example: A busy crosswalk. A bus stop. A wedding. A park. Site A from de_dust2. A Metal Gear Solid parody.

So there's going to be some variety to the jokes, I guess, is what I'm getting at. Rain on Your Parade is on Steam right now with a demo available, and it's set for release on April 15th, 2021. Probably one for the Katamari, Donut County, and Untitled Goose Game fans.