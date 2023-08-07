Baldur's Gate 3 FSR 2.2 upgrade likely to drop 'closer to September 6'

Larian Studios has confirmed it's working on FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2 support in Baldur's Gate 3—a much needed upgrade for anyone gaming on an AMD, Intel, or older Nvidia graphics card.

The developer in an earlier blog post confirmed the upgrade to FSR 2.2 is expected to happen "closer to September 6", the date when the game is set to launch on PlayStation 5.

Baldur's Gate 3 has two upscaling technologies to choose from at launch: FSR 1.0 and DLSS.

In my testing, DLSS is the far better option, delivering decent fidelity and a big performance uplift while enabled. The issue is DLSS is a proprietary technology limited to Nvidia 20/30/40-series graphics cards. FSR 1.0, on the other hand, has the potential to deliver even greater performance gains on all manner of graphics card, regardless of manufacturer, but at the expense of visual quality. While useful in a pinch, FSR 1.0 just doesn't quite cut it.

FSR 2.2 is a major upgrade over FSR 1.0. When I've tested FSR 2.2 in the past, it's been noticeably clearer, better with motion, and still delivers a healthy bump to frame rates. It's a pretty much all-round improvement.

FSR 2.2 also benefits from hardware acceleration on newer RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 graphics cards, but these improvements shouldn't slow it down on other GPUs.

For Steam Deck players, this could make the game run better on the handheld. While the game has received the official Steam Deck Verified stamp of approval, FSR 2.2 will likely make it run even better.