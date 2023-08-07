Baldur's Gate 3 is now fully ✅Verified for Steam Deck

By Dave James
published

After the latest patch, Larian's RPG opus is now fully compatible with the Steam Deck.

Baldur's Gate 3 verified Steam Deck
(Image credit: Larian Studios | Valve)

Baldur's Gate 3 is now rated as fully "Verified" for Steam Deck, which is a change from launch where it was still rated with certain caveats. That means the game is completely functional with the default controller and graphics settings.

To be honest, you could already play Baldur's Gate 3 on Steam Deck before this, the only slight issues were that when it wasn't connected to a network for some reason that made it want to use the Larian Launcher. And that meant you needed to mess around with the touchscreen and potentially keyboard input if you actually wanted to log in.

But seeing as we recommend ditching the launcher with the '--skip-launcher' launch option in the game's properties within Steam, that hasn't really been a big issue for us anyways.

There were also instances in the game where, when you were required to enter text, it wouldn't necessarily automatically bring up the Deck's keyboard and you'd have to invoke it yourself.

But no more. Baldur's Gate 3 is now full compliant, and is only set to get more compliant when Larian gets around to adding FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 support to the game closer to the PS5 launch in early September.

At the moment it only supports the first generation of FSR, which has nowhere near the (excuse the pun) visual fidelity of FSR 2.2. 

Image 1 of 2
Baldur's Gate 3 verified Steam Deck
(Image credit: Valve)

New Verified rating

Image

Steam Deck review: Our verdict on Valve's handheld.
Best Steam Deck accessories: Get decked out.
Steam Deck battery life: What's the real battery life?

Dave James
Dave James

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

See comments