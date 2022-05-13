Bag this all-AMD gaming PC deal with RX 6600XT and six-core Ryzen for just $1,100

This all-AMD gaming PC covers all the basics for your average gamer, while still leaving a little wiggle room for later upgrades. Its current gen GPU and still very relevant CPU combo makes it a great contender for playing triple-A games today.

Right now it's only $1,100 at Amazon. That's cheaper than it's ever been, according to the three wise Camels, with $200 off the usual $1,300 asking price.

Inside, you won't find the best of the best components, but it's a great buy if you don't have a bottomless bank account to draw from. The Radeon RX 6600XT is comfortably quicker than the Nvidia's RTX 3060 offering, meaning it can throw out 100+ fps in Horizon Zero Dawn at 1080p, with graphics set to Ultimate. Not terrible, but that's not the only great thing about this machine.

iBUYPOWER SlateMR 215a | RX 6600XT | Ryzen 5 5600G | 16GB DDR4 | 480GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,099.00 at Amazon (save $200)

For a current gen desktop machine, $1,100 is a decent price, particularly as this is the cheapest we've seen this rig. AMD enthusiasts won't be disappointed with the current-gen CPU/GPU combo, capable of keeping up with plenty of today's games. A free mouse and keyboard never goes amiss either.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core, twelve-thread CPU, complete with integrated graphics and running at 3.9 GHz base clock speeds. That means if you're going to resell the GPU (not that we are advocating this kind of behaviour), you can probably still get away with playing some games. Though you may want to update to one of the best CPU coolers if that's the plan.

And if you're planning to upgrade in the future, there's space in there for up to 32GB 3600MHz RAM. Right now it's on 16GB of DDR4, and while it wont be able to make the most of current DDR5 memory standard, it's about right for what most gamers need today.

Then there's the SSD. It's a little on the small side for a desktop rig, and it's not a super speedy NVMe SSD, but there's no reason you can't give it a little upgrade once you find yourself snowed under with massive game installs. I'd recommend taking a look at our best SSDs guide if you're thinking of doing that.