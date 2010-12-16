Back to the Future Episode 1 is out next week

Telltale games have announced that the first episode in their five part Back to the Future adventure game series will be released Wednesday December 22nd. Until then the whole series is still available to pre-order from the Telltale site for $24.95, a deal which also includes a free copy of Puzzle Agents. Part 1 is called "It's About Time", and will have Marty McFly hopping into the DeLorean to travel back in time and save Doc from jail. For an advanced look at what's in store, check out the debut trailer .